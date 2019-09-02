ORLANDO, Fla. _ Threatening weather conditions from Hurricane Dorian have prompted Walt Disney World to rearrange _ and sometimes curtail _ Tuesday's operating hours for its theme parks. There are additional alterations and cancellations to its schedule.
Meanwhile, SeaWorld Orlando posted that the theme park, as well as Aquatica water park, would be closed for the entire day Tuesday.
Universal Orlando Resort announced that its Volcano Bay water park would be closed Tuesday, but that its Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks would open as scheduled at 9 a.m. A Universal spokeswoman said weather conditions would be monitored to determine if closing times were to be adjusted.
Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios theme parks will be closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Animal Kingdom opens to guests at 8 a.m., with Hollywood Studios opening at 9 a.m. Both of those parks have "Extra Magic Hours" active for guests in Disney hotels early on Tuesday.
The Disney After Hours event set for Animal Kingdom has been canceled for Tuesday night. Disney is offering to exchange that ticket for other events this year or full refunds.
Magic Kingdom will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and it also has Extra Magic Hours scheduled early in the day.
Epcot's hours on Tuesday will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Typhoon Lagoon water park will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Blizzard Beach water park will be closed.
Disney Springs' hours on Tuesday will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Disney's Fort Wilderness campground will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It will reopen after the storm, "when it is safe to do so," according to Disney World's official website. Its other on-property resorts remain open.
