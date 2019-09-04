FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ Two longtime friends watched in horror as their husbands' car plowed into a wall and then disappeared over it.
Jacob Horst, of Plantation, and Joey Orologio, of Fort Lauderdale, died at the crash scene off the Interstate 95 ramp to Interstate 595 on Monday night. They were both 23.
Horst was driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser on the I-95 south ramp heading to west I-595 around a curve when the SUV went out of control Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Toyota "overturned as it fell down from the overpass and struck a chain link fence," before coming to rest on its roof in a grassy area below the overpass, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
The wives and their children were in a car following behind the men. The Orologios children are 7 months and 3 years old; the Horsts also had a baby, Orologio's mother said.
Neither of the wives could be reached for comment Tuesday.
"My son is dead," cried Christine Orologio. "He had such a good heart, he cared about others, he cared about others more than himself."
The Orologios were helping their friends move into a new home, she said. The wives had been long time friends and the couples were spending more time with each other.
"My son was such a good guy, all he cared about was his wife and his kids. He barely made any money, he was giving $300 to the church every month and when he said he didn't know if he was going to make rent, I said, 'Joey, do you think it's a good idea, " to give so much to the church? And he said, " 'Mom, this is what I do, this is my Christian faith.' "
There is no indication if the crash was a result of weather conditions associated with Hurricane Dorian, but Christine Orologio said it was not raining at the time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
