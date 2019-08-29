Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--A fire on a hay truck led to a brief closure of all lanes of Interstate 90 about 6 miles west of Vantage on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic was rerouted to the Vantage Highway. The driver of the truck got out of the cab unharmed.
The Washington Department of Transportation handled the road closure and detour, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said.
"With hay that's like that, if it's too wet, sometimes it will spontaneously combust," Bryant said.
The road reopened just before 5:30 p.m.