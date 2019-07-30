An unusual hand took place with just five players left in June's Millionaire Maker no-limit hold 'em event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The $1,500-buy-in tournament attracted 8,809 entrants. Each of the finalists was guaranteed at least $350,758 in prize money, but all five had their eyes firmly fixed on the a first-place prize worth more than $1.3 million.
In Level 41, blinds were at 800,000-1.6 million with an ante of 1 million, Kazuki Ikeuchi, who had a massive chip lead, raised to 3.5 million from under the gun with Kc 8s. Josh Thibodaux sat second in chips with the other three players toiling on short stacks.
In tournament poker, when the chips are distributed so unevenly, it's common for the chip leaders to stay out of each other's way. The reason for this involves the Independent Chip Model (ICM), a mathematical model that allows you to convert chips stacks into real-money value. While you can't cash out chips in a tournament, ICM gives you an accurate idea of how much money your chips are worth at any point in time.
When you have a lot of chips relative to the rest of the field, you're obviously in a good spot. But by clashing with other big stacks, you risk going broke and losing out on prize money, which is why players will often big-stack collisions. It's sort of an unwritten, unspoken rule.
That said, players sitting on big stacks sometimes ignore this "rule" and battle it out, which is what happened in the Millionaire Maker.
Thibodaux called from the button, both blinds folded, and the flop fell Kd 10d Kh.
Ikeuchi bet 3.3 million, Thibodaux called, and the 10h paired the board on the turn. Ikeuchi checked, and Thibodaux bet 5.2 million. Ikeuchi check-raised to 10.4 million, and Thibodaux moved all in for 29.3 million. Ikeuchi snap-called.
Thibodaux was caught bluffing and was drawing dead to Ikeuchi's full boat. The meaningless 2c was run out on the river, and Thibodaux hit the rail in fifth place.
Such moves are often referred to as "punts," or "punting." In poker parlance, punting is defined as losing all your chips in short order by making one or more foolhardy moves. In this hand, you could say that Thibodaux punted by choosing to bluff into the chip leader when there were three other short stacks at the table.
Had he not mixed it up with Ikeuchi, Thibodaux still would have been sitting pretty compared with trio of players below him. Even if he'd played tight and outlasted just one of the other players, Thibodaux would have laddered up $113,617 in real money. If he outlasted two other players, it would have been worth an additional $268,259. If he made it it all the way to heads-up play, Thibodaux would lock up $830,783 and still be alive for the top prize.
Given that he sat second in chips by a decent margin, Thibodaux had a good chance to make it to the heads-up stage. Instead, he busted and saw $480,025 in prize money _ the difference between second place and fifth place _ go up in flames.
