CHAMPAIGN, Ill. _ The problems that plagued Illinois throughout last season were immediately noticeable in last year's opener.
This year, the improvements were eye-catching.
A year after the Illini squeaked out a seven-point comeback win against Kent State in their opener, allowing their MAC opponent to churn out 453 yards of offense, Illinois looked vastly improved in Saturday's 42-3 victory against Akron at Memorial Stadium.
Superior athleticism, a stronger defense, a deep running back corps and _ most striking _ capable quarterback play were all evident in the opening romp.
Brandon Peters, the transfer from Michigan, made a strong impression in his Illinois debut. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 36 yards on six carries with a 20-yard touchdown.
Most Illini fans expected the offense to carry positive momentum from last season. The defense, manhandled game after game in 2018, has been the worry.
Illinois held Akron to 64 rushing yards and registered five sacks and two turnovers. Linebacker Jake Hansen forced a fumble and snagged an interception.
Defensive ends Ayo Shogbonyo and Oluwole Betiku Jr. kept pressure on Akron quarterback Kato Nelson with a combined 5 { tackles for a loss and two sacks.
The lowest score by an Illinois opponent last season was 14 by Western Illinois in the second game. The last time the Illini held an opponent to three was coach Lovie Smith's 2016 debut, a 52-3 win against Murray State.
Running back Mike Epstein, who missed the final five games last season with an injury, was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. He carried eight times for 45 yards.
Reggie Corbin (six carries, 36 yards, one touchdown) didn't play after the first quarter.
