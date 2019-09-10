HARTFORD, Conn. _ Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos, believes she is still alive despite investigators' theory that he ambushed at her New Canaan home the morning she disappeared.
Dulos insisted his wife is still alive in an interview that aired Monday night on "Dateline NBC" as part of the program's episode detailing the Farber Dulos case.
"I wish she were here to, to sort this mess out and I'm still hoping that she's going to show up," Dulos told NBC reporter Dennis Murphy during the interview.
"That she's going to be at your door someday?" Murphy asked Dulos.
"Maybe not at my door, but at some door, yes," Dulos said.
Dulos insisted he was not involved in Farber Dulos' disappearance but declined to directly answer further questions about, citing the advice of his attorney, Norm Pattis. The program also highlighted Farber Dulos' family and friends' memories of the missing mother and traced the months-long investigation that has captured national attention this summer.
Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been arrested on evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Both pleaded not guilty and are free on bond.
Although the Dulos interview aired Monday, the program said it took place early last week before Dulos was arrested for a second time Wednesday on a new charge that he tampered with evidence related to his wife's disappearance.
A state police arrest warrant affidavit released later that night detailed for the first time investigators' theory that Dulos was directly involved in Farber Dulos' disappearance and that she was killed after a violent attack in her home.
The document detailed the extensive network of surveillance cameras that authorities say they used to chart the course a red pickup truck that Dulos is believed to have been driving took from Farmington to New Canaan and back on May 24, the day Farber Dulos disappeared.
Troconis also was arrested again Thursday and the document details the ways she was untruthful with investigators during interviews earlier this summer about her and Dulos' actions on May 24 and circumstances surrounding the red pickup truck.
She and Dulos both posted bond again last week and both indicated they would plead not guilty to the new charges. They are scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court this month in separate appearances.
