MIAMI _ On Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson said he hoped fans would leave the Ravens' season opener against the Miami Dolphins thinking they'd seen the best offense "ever."
In a 59-10 win Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, he certainly did his part to live up to his promise.
Delivering on the promise of a "revolutionary" offense against an outmatched opponent, the Ravens set a franchise record for points and scoring margin. Jackson, in just his eighth career start, authored what might be the greatest passing performance by a Ravens quarterback. In less than three quarters, Jackson finished with a career-high 324 passing yards, a franchise-record five passing touchdowns, a franchise-record 85.0% completion rate (17-for-20) and the first perfect passer rating (158.3) in Ravens history.
Jackson was far from the only record breaker. Tight end Mark Andrews had eight catches for 108 yards, both career highs. Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had four catches for 147 yards, and his first two catches went for touchdowns. Andrews, wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Miles Boykin and fullback Patrick Ricard also had receiving touchdowns.
The Ravens got the scoring started early, marching 89 yards in 4:26 before finding the end zone on a 1-yard run by running back Mark Ingram (14 carries for 107 yards). The Ravens led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter after Brown's two deep strikes, and they entered the half up 42-10. The rate of scoring eased somewhat in the second half, and the Ravens inserted Robert Griffin III for their first drive of the fourth quarter.
He led a touchdown drive, too. By the game's end, the Ravens had a franchise record for total offense (643 yards).
