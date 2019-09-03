Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--The Vancouver Tennis Center is collecting lightly used tennis gear for the upcoming high school boys tennis season.
Organizers said there is a big need for racquets.
Donations of racquets, bags, shoes and any other miscellaneous used gear can be dropped off at VTC, which is located at 5300 E. 18th St., in Vancouver, next to Fort Vancouver High School.
Organizers will contact area high school tennis coaches for their player's gear needs.
For more information, call VTC at 360-773-5038.
VTC holding celebration
It's been one year since the USTA Pacific Northwest Section has overseen operations at Vancouver Tennis Center and the club is throwing a party.
The celebration is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27.
There will be food, tennis and prizes for the entire family. Each attendee will be entered into a drawing to win a Wilson tennis grand prize pack valued at more than $500.
Space is limited (as of Monday there were 184 spots remaining), so an RSVP is required. Go online to pnwtenniscenters.com/vancouver/ for a link to submit an RSVP. There is no cost to attend.
Entries close soon for tennis tournament
The VTC Fall Singles and Doubles Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 20-22 at the Vancouver Tennis Center and has an entry deadline of Sept. 16.
To register or get more details about the tournament, go online to tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments and enter Tournment ID 600024219.
AppleTree Marathon, Half Marathon return on Sept. 15
Get your marathon legs ready the second AppleTree Marathon and Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15 in Vancouver. The marathon begins at 7 a.m. and the half-marathon at 8 a.m.
This Boston Marathon qualifier course is set through Fort Vancouver National Historic Site and along the Columbia River.
Current entry fees are $85 for the half-marathon and $120 for the marathon. Prices increase closer to the event.
There is also a Sunset 5K for all ages at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Current entry fee is $50 for adults and free for kids.
More details and registration information is available online at https://whyracingevents.com/appletree-marathon or call 360-574-7292.
McChesney tops CCRC points
Vancouver's Jesse McChesney tops the Clark County Running Club overall points list after the 2019 Summer Series, which concluded last week.
The 31-year-old runner has 84 points from placing first in the 14 races he competed in.
Juan Picho, 57, of Vancouver, is second with 74 points (six first places), and Pam McKinney, 51, of Vancouver, is third with 68 points (four first places).
--The CCRC is hosting a Tech Center Run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday where runners can do up to three of the 1.6-mile loops. More information is available online at www.clarkcountyrunningclub.org.
