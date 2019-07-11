July 11-- Jul. 11--Who's in? Who's out? With Washington State's 2019-20 basketball roster finalized, we take a look at all of the offseason transactions, dividing it up by the returners (6), newcomers (8), departures (3), transfers (4) and decommits (2).
Returners
Ahmed Ali (Sr., G, 5-11, 165): The former junior college player entered the transfer portal, but indicated he'd be returning for his senior season on Twitter earlier this month.
Marvin Cannon (Sr., G, 6-5, 170): Another JC product, Cannon mulled his own transfer and entered the portal in May, but reports that he'd be back in Pullman came out two weeks ago.
CJ Elleby (So., F, 6-6, 195): WSU's top returning scorer tested the NBA draft waters and worked out with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Houston, Indiana, Boston and Atlanta before withdrawing his name days before the deadline.
Jeff Pollard (Sr., F, 6-9, 245): The gritty forward explored transfer options, but ultimately chose to come back to WSU in early April, stating in a letter to the fanbase, "I'm too much of a Coug to be anywhere else."
Aljaz Kunc (So., F, 6-8, 198): The Slovenian-born forward never wavered and was all in on a return to WSU from the jump.
Jervae Robinson (Sr., G, 6-2, 183): It was an easy decision for Robinson, too. The athletic combo guard never entered the portal, deciding early on to finish his college career with the Cougars.
Newcomers
Isaac Bonton (Jr., G, 6-3, 185): A point guard with Division I experience, Bonton signed with the Cougars in May after stints at Montana State and Wyoming's Casper College.
Daron Henson (Jr., PF, 6-7, 210): The former Utah State/Salt Lake Community College forward reopened his recruitment after signing with Ernie Kent, but told Cougfan.com on May 2 he'd be sticking with WSU despite interest from Virginia Tech, New Mexico State and others.
Deion James (Gr., F, 6-6, 220): James considered WSU during the Ernie Kent era, but found Colorado State to be a better fit coming out of Pima (Arizona) JC. The Cougars grabbed him on the second try and will have the versatile forward for one year as a grad transfer.
Volodymyr "Vova" Markovetskyy (Fr., C, 7-1, 230): Ukrainian center who last played for Lithaunian club Zalgiris signed with WSU in mid-May.
Ryan Rapp (Fr., G, 6-5, 172): Coach Kyle Smith managed to flip the Australian point guard, who'd signed with WSU's new coach while he was still at USF, but leapt at an opportunity to join Smith in the Pac-12.
DJ Rodman (Fr., SF, 6-6, 190): The son of the former NBA champion Dennis Rodman raised plenty of eyebrows when he signed a financial aid agreement with WSU in mid-May.
Noah Williams (Fr., G, 6-5, 192): One of the top multisport athletes in Seattle's Metro League, Williams decided to follow the same path as his father -- former WSU guard Guy "The Fly" Williams -- and spurn UW when he signed in early May.
Carter Sonneborn* (Fr., G, 6-3, 190): Smith has honored a walk-on agreement the Gonzaga Prep guard made with Kent last December.
Brandton Chatfield* (Fr., F, 6-10, 210): Scholarship or nonscholarship, the Clarkston big man was the very first newcomer to join Smith's WSU program.
Departures
Robert Franks (F, 6-9, 225): After leading the conference in scoring, Franks went undrafted but still found a backdoor route into the NBA, agreeing to a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Viont'e Daniels (G, 6-2, 175): The four-year WSU guard leaves holding the third-best 3-point percentage (.420) in school history.
Davante Cooper (F, 6-11, 235): A seldom-used center, Cooper made 37 appearances for Kent in two years.
Transfers
Isaiah Wade (Sr., PF, 6-7, 220): Wade submitted his name into the portal around the same time as Ali, but won't follow his teammate back to Pullman.
Carter Skaggs (Sr., G, 6-5, 215): The sharpshooting Skaggs entered the transfer portal shortly after Smith's arrival and committed to Division I UNC Wilmington on May 8.
Chance Moore (So., G, 6-7, 210): Former Wichita State wing wouldn't have been eligible to suit up for WSU until December and was advised by Smith to transfer.
James Streeter* (Sr., C, 6-10, 255): Walk-on redshirted in 2018-19.
Decommits
Ryan Murphy (Jr., G, 6-1, 170): Once a firm WSU signee who'd been intent on sticking with the Cougars even with Smith at the helm, the JC transfer shooting guard mysteriously requested -- and received -- his release. Murphy has signed with Pittsburgh.
Nigel John (Jr., C, 6-9, 250): The prep center from Weatherford, Texas, signed with WSU under Kent, but reopened his recruitment and apparently won't be playing for the Cougars even after suggesting he was strongly considering them.
* Indicates walk-on