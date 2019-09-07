NEW DELHI _ India's attempt to land an unmanned spacecraft on the Moon ended in an apparent failure on Saturday, but its space agency said most mission objectives were met and efforts would continue to contact the lander.
Communication between the Vikram lander and the ground station of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the southern city of Bengaluru was lost minutes before a scheduled landing in a previously unexplored region of the Moon.
Efforts to contact the lander will continue for the next 14 days, ISRO chairman K Sivan told state-run television channel Doordarshan.
"The last part of the operation was not executed in the right manner. It was in that phase that we lost link with the lander, and could not establish contact subsequently," Sivan told Doordarshan.
The soft landing near the lunar South Pole would have been a triumph for the Indian space program and would have made India the fourth country to have landed on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China. An attempt by Israel earlier this year also ended in failure.
ISRO in a statement said the success of the mission took into account all the phases and to date 90 to 95% of mission objectives had been accomplished "notwithstanding the loss of communication with the lander."
The Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission _ which included an orbiter, the lander and a rover contained in the lander _ was launched on a GSLV-Mark 3 rocket from southern India on July 22. Chandrayaan means "Moon vehicle" in Sanskrit.
The orbiter is still going and will be mapping minerals and molecules in the Polar regions using eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments, ISRO said. Images sent back by the orbiter's camera will be immensely useful for the global scientific community, it said.
The intended life of the orbiter of one year would now stretch to almost seven years because of the precise nature of the launch, ISRO said.
All the systems and sensors of the lander functioned well until the last few minutes, proving new technologies, ISRO said.
Hours after the botched landing attempt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged scientists to remain optimistic and said the country was proud of their achievements.
"You came close ... stay steady and look ahead," Modi said in a televised address.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine reacted to the mission's stumble in a tweet.
"Space exploration brings out the best in us all," Bridenstine said. "Even when a mission doesn't go as planned, our efforts inspire those who come after us to continue reaching for the stars."
The lander, named after ISRO's first chairman Vikram Sarabhai, and the rover were to have carried out 14 days of experiments to map the lunar surface, analyze its composition and search for water.
The landing maneuver was a first for ISRO, and Chairman K Sivan had said that it would be the most terrifying 15 minutes for ISRO scientists.
"If you look at the entire Chandrayaan-2 mission _ most of it including critical parts were handled just as planned _ it was only the last three minutes, not even the 15 'terrifying minutes' the ISRO chairman talked about," Ajay Lele, space expert with the Delhi-based Institute of Defense Analysis said.
Lele said there may have been a hitch with the pace of velocity reduction.
"In the entire development of space technology by ISRO, this is just one of the few major glitches and it will be a learning experience," Lele said.
India' space program began in the 1960s but in its first 50 years focused largely on launching low-orbit satellites that helped in communications, earth-sensing and weather predictions.
India's first mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-1, took place in 2008 and the orbiter helped discover water. Its first interplanetary mission was in 2013 with a Mars Orbiter.
ISRO also routinely places satellites in orbit using its cost-effective launch vehicles, and several international entities have made use of the program.
