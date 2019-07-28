KANSAS CITY _ Well, that's one way to take out your frustrations.
The Royals pounded Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on Sunday, and he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.
When Indians manager Terry Francona finally came to pull Bauer from the game, Bauer decided against giving the ball to his skipper.
Instead, Bauer took a few steps behind the mound and launched the baseball over the center field wall.
Yep, over the outfield wall at Kauffman Stadium..
"We certainly discussed it as we should," Francona told reporters after the game. "He talked with the team. ... Today was a frustrating day. He did it out of frustration. I don't want to say something I don't mean out of frustration. "
___
(c)2019 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):