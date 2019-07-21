CLEVELAND _ The Indians returned to the win column on Sunday and thanks to a three-run sixth inning were able to down the Kansas City Royals 5-4 at Progressive Field.
Then Indians (57-41) and Royals (37-64) entered the sixth deadlocked 2-2. Facing Royals starter Glenn Sparkman, Jose Ramirez quickly untied it by driving a solo home run over the wall in right-center to mark his 10th homer of the season.
Later, with Jake Bauers in scoring position, Kevin Plawecki tacked on another run with an RBI single to left field. Oscar Mercado, following an infield single by Francisco Lindor, extended the Indians' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single back up the middle.
The Indians would need every bit of that three-run rally to hold off a Royals comeback attempt. The lead was trimmed to 5-3 in the eighth. Indians reliever Adam Cimber recorded the first two outs but couldn't escape the inning. Three consecutive singles _ the last by Chelsor Cuthbert _ brought home a run.
Brad Hand, in the ninth, got off to rocky start in his inning against Bubba Starling, who belted a solo home run to lead off the inning and cut the Indians' lead to 5-4.
From there, Hand recovered to earn save No. 27 by striking out Lucas Duda, Cam Gallagher and Whit Merrifield to end the game.
The Royals led 2-0 early against Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac. That deficit was later erased via a two-run, game-tying home run off the bat of Lindor. It was his 16th of the season.
Lindor was also involved in a scary moment in the sixth. Prior to his single, Lindor during that at-bat lined a ball into the stands along the right-field line. It appeared as though a young fan might have been hit, though no details were immediately available. The game was paused for a few moments.
