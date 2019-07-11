July 11-- Jul. 11--Police have identified the man who sustained life-threatening injuries Monday morning in a crash in Battle Ground.
Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue (state Highway 503) and Eaton Boulevard. A 1992 Lexus sedan -- driven by Daniel S. Berry, 34, of Vancouver -- and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle -- driven by John A. Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield -- collided in the intersection, according to a Battle Ground Police Department news release.
Christianson sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. While his condition was not immediately available, Christianson was still listed on the hospital's directory Wednesday night.
Witnesses reported that Berry was driving northbound on 10th Avenue and failed to stop at the red light at Eaton Boulevard, according to the release. Christianson was headed east on Eaton Boulevard when he was struck by Berry, the release said.
Debris from the crash struck two nearby vehicles. "The debris went quite a ways," Battle Ground police spokeswoman Bonnie Gilberti said.
Battle Ground police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit are continuing the investigation. No charges or citations have been issued, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release. Berry, who was alone in the car and did not report any injuries, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, the release said.
Following the crash, the Washington State Department of Transportation responded to help with traffic, as police quickly shut down both lanes of 10th Avenue near the intersection. The road reopened around 12:45 p.m.
Police believe that more witnesses may be able to assist with the investigation, according to the release. Anyone with information can contact Battle Ground Police Detective Neil Seifert at 360-342-5244 or neil.seifert@cityofbg.org.