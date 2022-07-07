WIMBLEDON, England — Early in his Wimbledon quarterfinal match Wednesday, Rafael Nadal hobbled off Centre Court and winced in pain. It was clear he had aggravated an abdominal injury that had bothered him all tournament. He asked the umpire for a medical timeout.
Nearby, in the player's box, his father and sister gestured to him, urging the Spaniard to retire from his match against Taylor Fritz of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., the same player who had beaten him the in final of the PNB Paribas Open at Indian Wells earlier this year.
So uncomfortable was Nadal that he gave fleeting but serious consideration to calling it a day. He couldn't bring himself to do it.
"I did it a couple of times in my tennis career," he said. "Is something that I hate to do it. So I just keep trying, and that's it."
That — and some medical attention — proved to be enough, as Nadal slogged through the pain to rally to victory in a marathon match, four hours and 21 minutes. He held off the 11th-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, finally winning in a 10-4 tie-break.
It set up a semifinal grudge match with Nick Kyrgios and kept alive Nadal's hopes for a calendar Grand Slam — he won the Australian and French opens — a feat that hasn't been accomplished on the men's side since Rod Laver in 1969.
Laver was watching the thrilling comeback from the royal box, as was fellow Wimbledon champion Stan Smith, soccer star David Beckham and others.
Nadal didn't receive a miracle cure, instead relying on his legendary tenacity to pull him through.
"Doctor came, give me some anti-inflammatories," he said. "Well, anti-inflammatories and analgesic, no? And that's it. The physio just tried to relax a little bit the muscle there. But it's difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this."
Using his wile and experience more than his serve — which mostly was in the mid-90 mph range — he played especially well from the baseline and was surgically precise with his drop shots.
Fritz, looking to become the first American man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since John Isner in 2018, said he might have taken his foot off the gas slightly when his opponent ran into physical problems in the second set.
"I kind of stopped being as aggressive," said Fritz, 24, who is 11 years younger than the 22-time Grand Slam champion. "I feel like I let it kind of get to me a little bit. It looked for a bit like he wasn't moving so well for some shots, and then obviously the serve lost some speed.
"But then I feel like towards the end of the second, we played some really long rallies where I was running him side to side and he was making some gets that I don't think a lot of normal players would be getting to."
Nadal couldn't guarantee he'll be able to play in the semifinals Friday.
If he can play, he will be the overwhelming crowd favorite. He's scheduled to face the undeniably talented, and undeniably volatile, Kyrgios. The Australian routinely elicits gasps on court with both his brilliant shot-making and with his outbursts at his opponent, his outbursts at the umpire and line judges, the crowd, his team ... and even outbursts at himself.