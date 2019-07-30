July 30-- Jul. 30--Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday appointed two new members to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission: Jim Anderson and Molly Linville.
Both began their appointments on Wednesday. Their terms will end Dec. 31, 2024.
Anderson is an active sportsman residing in Pierce County, who has fished and hunted across most of Washington. Anderson brings habitat restoration and extensive policy experience to the table, having spent more than 20 years in the executive management, fisheries and natural resource fields.
Linville is a cattle rancher out of Douglas County, a member of the Washington Cattlemen's Association, and grew up hunting and fishing in Washington. For four years, Linville has been active on the WDFW Wolf Advisory Group. Linville is also a former wildlife biologist with experience working on federally threatened and endangered wildlife species issues.
Outgoing commission member Jay Holzmiller of Asotin County has been onthe commission since June 2013.