July 17-- Jul. 17--Jay Inslee raised about $3 million over the past three months for his effort to win the Democratic nomination for president, his campaign announced this week.
That puts him ninth in the large field of Democratic candidates for second quarter donations compiled by CNN. He's slightly behind former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and slightly ahead of former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, but far behind the collections of top-tier Democratic hopefuls for the three-month period that ended June 30.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported $24.8 million in contributions, according to the CNN list. Former Vice President Joe Biden reported $21.5 million, Sen. Elizabeth Warren $19.1 million, Sen. Bernie Sanders $18 million and Sen. Kamala Harris nearly $12 million.
Since entering the race in mid-February, Inslee has raised about $5.3 million and spent about $4.1 million. The second quarter contribution totals aren't important for much beyond bragging rights -- Inslee can take some solace that of the three governors in the race, he has raised the most -- but his campaign reported another number that could be crucial: the total number of donors.
Inslee has received money from 85,000 individual donors. He has qualified for the second round of debates in late July by having at least 65,000 donors by early June. But to participate in the third round in September, Democratic National Committee rules say he'll need at least 130,000 individual donors.
The campaign reported a sharp increase in donors and donations in the five days after he appeared in the first Democratic debates in June.