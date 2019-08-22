BOGOTA, Colombia _ Interpol on Thursday published an international arrest warrant for Jesus Santrich, one of Colombia's best-known former guerrilla leaders who is wanted on drug trafficking charges by the United States.
The so-called red notice allows Santrich _ less well known by his real name, Seuxis Hernandez _ to be detained in any of Interpol's 194 member states.
The 52-year-old has been at the center of a judicial saga that has raised concern over divisions within the judiciary and over the eventual weakening of the government's peace process with the former guerrilla movement FARC.
Santrich was arrested in April 2018 on charges of planning to smuggle 10 tons of cocaine to the United States.
He was released last May after the country's post-conflict tribunal said there was not enough evidence to justify his extradition, but rearrested immediately on prosecutors' orders.
The Supreme Court ordered him to be released again and took over the case. But Santrich went missing on June 30, following which the tribunal ordered his arrest.
President Ivan Duque has said he may have fled to Venezuela.
The 2016 peace deal signed by Duque's predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, ended a 52-year conflict. FARC was turned into a political party and given 10 seats in Congress. One of them went to Santrich, who only occupied it briefly between his release and disappearance.
In addition to facing the drug trafficking charges handled by the Supreme Court, Santrich has also been called to testify at the post-conflict tribunal on kidnappings of civilians during the conflict.
The Santrich case has placed a strain on the peace process. Some say his apparent escape shows FARC is not committed to clarifying war crimes, while FARC members say his judicial pursuit reflects the government's lack of will to consolidate the process.
Armed conflict in Colombia has left more than 260,000 people dead since 1958, according to the governmental National Centre for Historical Memory. More than 7 million people have been displaced.
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):COLOMBIA-GUERRILLA-WARRANT