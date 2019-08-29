Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Legendary investigative reporter and author Bob Woodward will speak at Whitworth University's President's Leadership Forum in Spokane on Oct. 4.
The event will be held at the Spokane Convention Center and is open to the public. The program, running from noon to 1:30 p.m., will include lunch and requires pre-registration that costs $50 per person, and $500 for a corporate table. Registration can be completed online at whitworth.edu/leadershipforum. Registration fees cover the costs of putting on the event and paying the featured speaker.
Woodward, 76, is an associate editor at the Washington Post, the newspaper where he's contributed to work that has won two Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on the illegal activities of President Richard Nixon and coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His latest book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of release in September 2018.
Whitworth has been in talks for about a year to bring Woodward to Spokane, said Trisha Coder, media relations manager at the university. The Spokesman-Review is partnering with Whitworth to put on the event.
Past speakers of the President's Leadership Forum include former secretaries of state Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, author Michael Lewis and political commentators David Brooks and George Will.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register early, as seats will be limited.