TEHRAN, Iran _ Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it has impounded a "foreign" vessel that had been attempting to smuggle oil into Gulf states, according to a report on Sunday from Iranian news agency Fars.
An IRGC spokesman told Fars that the vessel was impounded near the coastal city of Bushehr on July 31, but declined to say to whom it belonged or where it was headed.
He added that seven crew members had been detained and that the 700,000 liters of oil on board the vessel had been confiscated.
News of the seizure comes after Tehran impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero and the Panama-flagged MT Riah in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a major flare-up in tensions with Britain and the United States.
The United States has also blamed Iran for two attacks using explosives which damaged oil tankers in the Gulf in May and June. Tehran has denied the allegations.
The standoff has prompted a discussion between the U.S., Britain and other nations on the possibility of creating an international mission to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Bahrain is spearheading the effort to counter "Iran's repeated aggression" against shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route that passes between Iran and Oman.
The U.S. has a major stake in the naval spat: It has launched a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran in the wake of Washington's exit from the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and the international community and has repeatedly accused Iran of military aggressions in the region.
Germany, one of the signatories to the 2015 deal, wishes to distance itself from U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign against Iran, which is why it is unlikely Germany will participate in the mission in the Strait of Hormuz.
