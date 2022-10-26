DUBAI  — Iran's supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security after the massacre of Shi'ite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Islamic State which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.

In a statement read on state TV, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite.



