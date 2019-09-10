Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--If you feel like we just skipped the end of summer and went straight into fall, you're not alone.
With a forecast this week for "much cooler" weather than last week and at least three days of scattered showers and drizzle, "it will feel like fall," said meteorologist Kirby Cook of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
An upper-level trough bringing unstable and unsettled weather patterns and widely scattered showers to the Puget Sound region Monday and Tuesday will keep things "cool and drippy" for the first part of the week, Cook said Monday morning.
An upper-level ridge will bring some sunshine to the area on Wednesday and Thursday, when we'll likely see sun breaks in the afternoon and highs in the mid-70s, Cook said.
Thursday, he said, is likely to be the sunniest day of the week.
Clouds, cooler temperatures and a good chance of wetter weather return on Friday and are likely to last through the weekend, he said.
In North Everett, a sudden downpour flooded streets Monday, closing at least one road.
A section of West Marine View Drive near the 1800 block was closed starting around 2 p.m. due to flooding, according to the city of Everett.
Crews were still assessing damage to the roadway at about 7:15 p.m. and it wasn't clear whether it had reopened, said city spokeswoman Kimberley Cline.
Photos and videos online showed drivers navigating at least several inches of standing water on neighborhood streets.
Cline warned residents to "use caution if you need to be out and about and be especially wary of standing water. Sometimes you just don't know how deep it is."
Dustin Guy, meterologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said radar showed a "cell of heavy showers" dropping around an inch to an inch and a half in North Everett during one hour Monday evening.
Rainfall varied dramatically around the region Monday, from a few hundredths of an inch in some parts of North Seattle to the heavier drench in Everett, Guy said. "It was very localized so you have to be in the perfect spot and the perfect time to be under one of these heavier showers."