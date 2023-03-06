Mar. 6 — For Washington residents, what you earn largely depends on where you live, and, with most of the state's wealth concentrated in Seattle-King County, proximity matters a great deal.

In 2021, personal average income of Washingtonians grew 7.9% statewide to $73,775 annually. That's higher than the national average growth rate of 7.7%, and higher than the average per capita income of $64,189.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?