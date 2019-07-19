Israel will allow Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit the Jewish state and the West Bank despite their harsh criticism and support for some economic boycotts.
Israel's ambassador to the U.S. said any member of Congress is welcome to visit, regardless of their political views.
"Out of respect for the U.S. congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel," Ambassador Ron Dermer said.
Omar, D-Minn., who has been in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump and his supporters, said this week that she plans to join Tlaib on a trip next month. Tlaib, D-Mich., had previously said she plans to visit relatives in the West Bank.
The two progressive lawmakers could have been barred by Israel under the terms of a controversial law that prevents entry to anyone who supports the so-called BDS movement to boycott Israel.
Omar and Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress, have supported economic actions to pressure Israel into changing its hardline policies toward the Palestinians. But Israeli papers reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could allow an exception to be made.
Turning away the two lawmakers might have left Israel with a black eye by putting a spotlight on the law, which has already been used to bar a handful of progressive Jewish critics.
Letting them in could be trouble too, though. Omar and Tlaib both command major social media presences and may use their sky-high profile to expose the nasty reality of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and discrimination against Israeli Arabs.
Tlaib had originally planned to lead a full-fledged congressional delegation. But that idea appears to be in doubt after the organization planning the trip dropped out and only Omar has committed to joining Tlaib.
