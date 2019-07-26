The Miami Dolphins signed former University of Miami receiver Allen Hurns on Friday to a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million if incentives are met.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he told Hurns, "if you're not ready to compete for a position, this isn't the place for you." Flores and the team hope Hurns can return to form, and become a stable option at slot receiver in Miami's revamped offense.
"It's always good being back home. It's a blessing being able to come back," said Hurns, who did some individual work, but did not practice with the team on Friday.
Hurns, who has 369 catches for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons, was asked by the Dallas Cowboys to take a pay cut from his $5 million salary and he refused, which triggered his release earlier this week.
There are some concerns about Hurns' health after he suffered a leg injury during the wild-card round of the playoffs last season.
Now, Hurns will try to make an impact among a Dolphins receivers group that was plagued by injuries last year.
"Coming off of an injury, my main thing is to come in here, learn the playbook and put my head down and go to work," Hurns said. "My main thing once I got released was finding a good opportunity. I felt like it was a good opportunity here, so my main thing is to put my head down and go to work."
The Dolphins welcomed the return of Albert Wilson to training camp on Thursday, his first practice since suffering a season-ending hip injury last October. Although limited, Miami expects Wilson to become a full participant in practice during the preseason. Wilson did not practice on Friday, a planned day off in his recovery.
Receiver Jakeem Grant has recovered from a left foot injury that ended his 2018 season early, and will continue to be the Dolphins' specialist on kick returns and punt returns.
Fifth-year receiver DeVante Parker remained healthy throughout the offseason after suffering a broken finger, quadriceps strain and shoulder injury last season.
Kenny Stills, who suffered a groin injury last season, missed a portion of offseason workouts due to an undisclosed injury.
Seven-year veteran Brice Butler and second-year receiver Isaiah Ford hope to make the Dolphins roster again, while newcomers Preston Williams, Reece Horn, Trenton Irwin and Saaed Blackman are also competing for roster spots.
Hurns, who played at the University of Miami from 2010-13, had 121 catches for 1,891 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Hurricanes in college.
