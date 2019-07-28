July 28-- Jul. 28--WASHOUGAL -- "Eli. Eli. Eli," the chants broke out.
Washougal fans love Eli Tomac, and for good reason. The two-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross champion is well on his way to a three-peat atop the 450cc class in motocross' top professional circuit.
He's also endeared himself to the Clark County faithful by winning three times in the past four years at the Washougal National, including an impressive showing on Saturday.
"To be honest, I don't know," Tomac said of why he performs so well on the course. "It seems like my motorcycle works really well here. ... It seems like it's just been a good track for me."
After capturing the first moto by 8 seconds after coming from seventh place out of the gates, Tomac had his work cut out in the second moto. He broke poorly and was 15th at the holeshot.
By the 10th lap, he was neck and neck with second-place Ken Roczen, who battled him for much of the first moto as well. Coming downhill, Tomac gunned it and hit the outside corner to make the pass. From there, he pulled away for a nearly 12-second win.
"On the bike, it was like perfection," Tomac said.
For the fans, who cheered Tomac on at every pass around the track, it was a brilliant showing. Tomac extended his lead to 50 points atop the series, which continues in New York on August 10.
But Tomac wasn't the only one to put on a show. His opener was a thrilling duel between Dylan Ferrandis and Adam Cianciarulo in the second 250cc moto.
Ferrandis jumped to the front early after winning the first moto, and Cianciarulo was directly behind for 30 minutes, even pulling up to the back wheel in the final laps.
"I was deep in the red zone," Cianciarulo said.
Ferrandis fended him off on the final lap to earn the sweep.
"When I came out in front, AC was there already," Ferrandis said. "I was like 'OK, we're going to see who's best.' ... I think we made a good show and that's important for everyone watching."
Tricky track
Washougal MX Park is one of the most scenic courses on the series. It's also one of the most challenging. Between the large trees casting shadows upon the course, and a surface that changes throughout the day, riders are tested to their limits.
"The track is very difficult, very slippery," Ferrandis said. "Washougal is such a difficult track as the a rider, you never have good vision and the traction wasn't easy to find."
On Saturday, early rain and rolling clouds for most of the day kept the track moist. But by afternoon, the sun broke out and brought out those trademark shadows.
"The track was brutal when the shadows came out," Roczen said. "I'm just glad it's over."
But the challenge is what makes it fun.
"I always love coming to Washougal; it's my favorite track," Cianciarulo said after taking the top qualifying time in the morning.
Locals make afternoon
Mason Wharton, of Brush Prairie, and Rory Sullivan, of White Salmon, took advantage of the consolation round to qualify for the afternoon motos.
Wharton won his four-lap 250cc consolation race and then raced from 36th to 27th in the first moto before settling for 36th in the second moto and 34th-place overall finish.
Sullivan, who hadn't qualified for a national moto in eight years, missed qualifying on time by 1 second. But made up for it with a third-place finish in the 450cc consolations to make the afternoon rounds. He placed 34th overall.