July 17-- Jul. 17--It's time to get familiar with some candidates.
Yakima County will mail voters their primary election ballots on Friday, and voters will have until Aug. 6 to return them. There are a lot of local races and not much time to do your homework. We're here to help.
Starting today with the 13th District state House special election, we will highlight local races every day until July 25. The stories will feature short biographies of candidates -- name, age, occupation, education, community service, previously held office -- as well as short summaries of the positions up for election and the issues facing them. The stories will also feature all candidates' responses to a set of four questions specific to their race. The 13th District story today, for instance, includes questions about education priorities and drought relief plans.
A daily newspaper is, necessarily, a dynamic operation and the planned run dates of some stories may change. But the plan is to feature the Wapato mayor election -- a hotly contested six-candidate battle in a city plagued by corruption allegations and scandal -- in Thursday's newspaper. Nineteen people are running for five City Council seats in Wapato, and that coverage is scheduled to run as space permits on Friday and Saturday.
Coverage of Yakima City Council races (positions 1, 3, 5 and 7) is set to appear in Sunday's newspaper. A total of 12 candidates have filed, three in each race. Only the District 7 race features an incumbent. Councilwomen Dulce Gutierrez, District 1, and Carmen Mendez, District 3 are not seeking re-
election. Neither is Mayor Kathy Coffey, the council member for District 5.
A pair of Sunnyside City Council races is set to be featured on Monday. A Granger City Council race is expected to be covered on Tuesday. Two levy lid lift measures -- for the Selah Fire District and Yakima County Fire District 2 -- will be featured on July 24. And the Selah parks and recreation pool-funding levy is expected to be in the July 25 edition.
Along the way, there will also be a feature on City Council campaign financing, a look at changes at the county Auditor's Office and other election-related issues. Check the Yakima Herald-Republic every day during election season for updates.
