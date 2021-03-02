Jack Benny Gray 4 hrs ago 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Benny Gray, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Arrangement Jack Benny Gray