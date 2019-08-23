Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--SEATTLE -- Reports started circulating on Thursday night and on Friday morning, Washington head coach Chris Petersen confirmed it: Jacob Eason has been named the Huskies' starting quarterback.
Eason, a former Lake Stevens star and five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia, spent the spring and fall competing with redshirt sophomore Jake Haener for the spot. Petersen waited until the end of camp -- UW will open the season against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31 -- to make the call.
Eason started for Georgia as a true freshman in 2016, competing 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was injured in the season opener the next year and never regained the starting job.
The 2015 national and state Gatorade Player of the Year, Eason passed for 9,813 yards and 102 touchdowns during his high school career.
Petersen said Haener will also see time in the season opener.