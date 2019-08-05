Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--SEATTLE -- The third day of Washington's fall camp was a good one for quarterback Jacob Eason, but it was the defense that truly shined on Sunday, finishing with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Here's what you need to know from Day 3:
-- As usual, Jake Haener and Jacob Eason both took snaps with the No. 1 offense but Haener was the first quarterback to head out with the first team.
-- During his first 11-on-11 appearance, Jacob Eason scrambled under pressure but was able to find Chico McClatcher along the left sideline. When Eason returned for his next series, he opened with a pass to Bryant up the seam with Elijah Molden in tight coverage. He then found Bryant again two plays later, hitting from cross-field for a 25-yard gain.
-- In Eason's next appearance, he opened with a pass to Bryant that was nearly intercepted by Bryant was able to hold on. Eason then found Bryant again two plays later, hitting him cross-field for a 25-yard gain.
-- Eason's best throw of the day came in the final 11-on-11 period when he found Chico McClatcher for a 42-yard touchdown up the right sideline.
-- The final snap of the day sailed over Eason's head. He wasn't able to corral it and Isaiah Gilchrist scooped it up before running to the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
-- Haener's best throw of the day was a pass to tight end Hunter Bryant in stride down the right sideline. Later, a bad snap had Haener under pressure from Josiah Bronson and Tuli Letuligasenoa, but he was able to scramble and find Richard Newton for a short gain. Haener then found Ty Jones over the middle, who almost broke free into the open field before he was tripped up.
-- In his final series, Haener fumbled the snap on the first play. Later, though, he did find Quinten Pounds for a about a 35-yard gain and a first down. Haener then found Terrell Bynum deep to continue a promising drive. But then Haener's pass intended for Bryant in the end zone was jumped by Myles Bryant. It was Bryant's first interception of fall camp.
-- Jacob Sirmon was nearly intercepted during the first 11-on-11 period but Mishael Powell dropped the ball intended for Jordan Chin.
-- During Dylan Morris' second appearance in 11-on-11, he hit walk-on receiver Fatu Sua-Godinet deep for a touchdown, which brought a big cheer from the offense. During that same series, Morris attempted a pass to converted wide receiver Corey Luciano, who was immediately -- and likely unintentionally -- hit by Kyler Gordon. Luciano couldn't hold on to the ball after the contact. Morris also found Sua-Godinet later in practice with two more solid throws.
-- Molden's first interception of the day, and of fall camp, came during 7-on-7. Just a few plays into Haener's first series, Molden made a leaping grab on a ball intended for tight end Devin Culp. Molden added another interception in the final 11-on-11 period, jumping the route and picking off a Haener pass intended for Aaron Fuller.
-- During Eason's time running 7-on-7, it appeared that Powell came up with an interception on a ball intended for Marquis Spiker. But the officials called pass interference, which had several members of the Huskies' defense yelling, "Wave that off!" from the sideline.
-- Freshman defensive back Nick Juran got his second interception of the fall, but it was controversial. The ball bounces off the hands of Puka Nacua and Juran was able to -- possibly -- grab it before it hit the ground. While the officials waved it off as an incomplete pass, head coach Chris Petersen later blew his horn, which indicates an interception.
-- Sean McGrew had one of the days' best runs. After getting the hand-off fro Haener and running into traffic, he was able to spin, reverse and break free to the other side of the field for a first down. Newton also had some solid runs, including one where he got outside for what would've been a large gain had play continued.
-- Peyton Henry and Tim Horn each attempted a field goal from about 37 yards out. Henry made his but Horn's attempt was blocked by Keith Taylor.