FILE PHOTO: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich leaves a court building in Moscow

Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2023. 

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON — American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his pre-trial detention through his lawyers, as Washington said it was "pushing hard" to secure his release.

FILE PHOTO: Handout image of reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich

Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location. 

A Moscow court last Thursday remanded the Wall Street Journal reporter in pre-trial detention until May 29 on charges that carry a prison term of up to 20 years.



