Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has announced Southwest Washington students will once again have the opportunity to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge, an app competition designed for young, innovative students.
"I am thrilled to once again help host this year's congressional app-building challenge in Southwest Washington. Every year I am amazed by what these brilliant young minds create," Herrera Beutler said in a statement. "This contest provides students a fun way to channel their creativity while developing valuable computer science and coding skills, encouraging the next generation of STEM innovators."
This event is open to middle and high school students. Students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four. The competition invites students to create software applications, or "apps," for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. The winners will be chosen from a group of judges made up of STEM educators and technology professionals from Southwest Washington. Winning apps are eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website, House.Gov. Winning students are invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. and awarded $250 per winner in Amazon Web Services credits.
To register and read the competition rules, visit congressionalappchallenge.us
Submissions are due by Nov. 1.