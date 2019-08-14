Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--BOISE -- Jake Hoover scored, drove in a run and stole a base and the Spokane Indians beat the Boise Hawks 3-1 in the finale of a three-game series at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
The Indians (11-8, second half) swept the seven-game season series against Boise and have won five out of six overall since the All-Star break.
Reliever Jeifry Nunez (3-0, 2.95) allowed three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.
The Indians got on the board in the third. Hoover led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher.
Starling Joseph tapped one to the pitcher, but Boise starter Breiling Eusebio threw it down the line. Hoover scored easily while Joseph reached third on the play.
Derwin Barreto followed with a grounder to short, but Vladimir Dilone nailed Joseph at home.
Boise (8-11) scored a run in the fourth after a walk and an error, then back-to-back infield singles.
The Indians had runners at second and third with two down in the fifth, but Luis Asuncion grounded to short to end the threat.
They broke through in the sixth. With one down, Scott Kapers was hit by a pitch, took second and third on wild pitches, and after Obie Ricumstrict walked, Hoover delivered an RBI single.
Ricumstrict then scored on a ground out by Cristian Inoa to make it 3-1.
Boise brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth on an infield single by Eziquiel Tovar (3 for 4). But a hard grounder by Joe Aeilts ricocheted off pitcher Triston Polley's leg to Barreto at shortstop, and he made a terrific barehanded pickup and throw to record the out.
Indians starter Ricky Vanasco (3-1, 1.85) didn't factor in the decision. He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Indians begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday. They play 13 of their last 19 games at home.