SEATTLE — Freshman Isaiah Stewart offered a small smile and leaned forward as he talked about Jamal Bey, the teammate sitting beside him at a table in Washington's post-game interview room.
Bey was fresh off the first start of his career, where he also reached double figures for the first time in a regular season game. As the No. 22 Huskies topped South Dakota 75-55 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday night, Bey scored 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.
It was the re-emergence of a player who scored a team-high 20 points in the Huskies' exhibition game victory over Western Washington on Oct 31. In the first six games of the regular season, Bey shot 38.1 percent (8-of-21) from the field and just 14.3 percent (1-of-7) from beyond the arc. He had yet to reach double figures, scoring a season-high seven points in the win over Montana on Nov. 22.
But Stewart wasn't interested in any of those stats.
"I always tell him, always keep that cannon ready," Stewart said. "I know you guys mentioned his stats, but this guy is a great shooter. He's always doing extra work after practice, before practice, working on his shot. Even when I'm working out with him I'm like, 'Dang, this dude can shoot.'"
Bey has shown that ability in spurts, starting with the final games of the 2018-19 season. But he had yet to hit his stride this year before knocking down his first two 3-point attempts against South Dakota. A player who struggled to find his confidence last season didn't show a moment's hesitation on either one.
"I don't even know what my stats are," Bey said. "I just go out there and play my hardest and shooting shots. I know I can make the shots and I have confidence every time I shoot."
Bey didn't find out until right before the game that he was going to get the start. Junior Hameir Wright, who started last season and resumed that role in the first six games of the year, came off the bench against South Dakota. Bey said nothing really changed for him with the switch. He just got the chance to play sooner.
Head coach Mike Hopkins said starting Bey was a game-time decision, but it wasn't intended to jump-start Bey's offense. He pointed to the exhibition game performance as evidence that Bey can also score coming off the bench. Instead, Hopkins said he's been impressed with Bey's defense. He likes him at the top of the two-three zone and as a complement to point guard Quade Green.
"Wanted to give him an opportunity," Hopkins said. "He did great tonight. He had great rhythm, great confidence. He stepped up and made some shots early. He's arguably our best defensive player."
Bey reached double figures with 12:52 left in the second half when he drove into the lane, slipping as he was fouled and simultaneously putting up a layup. The ball bounced off the edge of the rim before dropping through. The basket counted, and Bey headed to the line to covert the ensuing free throw. The sequence gave UW a 12-point lead over South Dakota. It also gave Bey 12 points.
UW never allowed South Dakota to get closer than four points. The Coyotes pulled within that margin for the last time, 56-52, on a Brandon Armstrong layup with 5:39 remaining. The Huskies then outscored South Dakota 17-3 the rest of the way.
"We got to calm them down sometimes," Hopkins said of his team. "For as tough as they are and as good as they are, they're still really, really young. You could see that in spurts tonight when they came and made their comeback. You saw them mature and calm down and play defense and build that right back up. We have to do that consistently to be a great team."
Jaden McDaniels paced UW with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting while Nahziah Carter also reached double figures with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies will face Eastern Washington on Wednesday with a big match-up with No. 9 Gonzaga looming on Sunday.