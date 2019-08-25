Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Jay Dumas was living the big life as an assistant college football coach, ascending through three positions to reach Eastern Washington University, where earlier this year he coached in the FCS National Championship game.
The money was good and the respected status was well-earned.
But he gave it all up to be a head coach for the first time in his life at a high school coming off three consecutive 1-9 seasons.
So believe him when he says it's a calling.
"I know that sounds super religious, but I really do believe I was called back here," Dumas said the day after his first official practice as Davis' 14th head coach. "Certainly there are other circumstances involved here, but I haven't been this happy in a long time. Stressed, yes, but very happy."
The main circumstance involved is that Dumas is now with his family every day. After eight years as the offensive coordinator for Davis, he resumed his college career with three seasons at Central Washington followed by two in Cheney. Shedding those commutes is definitely reason to be happy.
But there's much more to it. Dumas believes he can make a difference with the Pirates.
And he's got a very specific plan that has little to do with Xs and Os.
"Our biggest thing is we need to win in the classroom," he explained. "I'll sacrifice wins on the field for that and I mean it. The second thing is we need to win in the community with involvement and service. We want Davis kids to have a positive image in town.
"These are things we can control," he added. "Let's take care of those things, and then maybe we'll win some games, too."
Dumas is pushing 100 kids in his program and he knows several will not survive his heightened academic standards. He has told parents and players that anyone with a failing grade in any single class won't play. Even though a player would still be eligible in such a scenario as per Yakima School District policy, it's a no-go.
"It may come back to bite me, but it's a really big deal," he said. "You need kid gloves with so many kids who face challenges at this school, but they also need high expectations. We have a 2.4 grade-point average as a team and we need that up to 3.0. Maybe that's a pipe dream but why not?"
Dumas said his plan was well received by parents, tempered, albeit, with some skepticism. Will you stand by that, they wondered, if, say, three starters slip to an F in a class before a big game?
"They're on board with this because they know, as I stressed, we're not giving up on any kids," Dumas said. "If you fail a class what you'll do is get to work in our mandatory study halls, pull your grade up and get back on the field with us. The better we do with academics, the better we'll be on the field. It's about confidence."
Even in his first head-coaching gig, Dumas will have a level of confidence himself, having experienced the extreme highs and lows of Davis football during his eight-year stint as OC from 2007 to 2014. Extreme is probably an understatement.
After college jobs at Montana State and Western Washington, he got the humbling of an 0-10 campaign with an 80-7 loss right out of the gate. But in his final season with the Pirates, Davis qualified for the state playoffs, set a school record for wins and put up four of the program's six highest-scoring games ever.
Now he is back, at age 45, and ready to tackle this challenge. Or at least meet it head-on.
"It's going to be a process, there's no doubt about that," said Dumas, who brought in veteran Bob Altshuler to run his defense. "If we believe and our moral stays high, we will build. Whatever happens with wins and losses, I know when a team is getting better. We'll create structure and high expectations, hold kids accountable, and build from within."
When Dumas takes his Pirates to Tacoma on Sept. 6 for their season opener at Mt. Tahoma -- not far from his prep alma mater at Curtis -- he'll no doubt reflect back on his last game on the sidelines when EWU traveled to Texas for the national championship.
"Football in January. It was surreal," said Dumas, who was the Eagles' wide receivers coach. "But I'm having a blast now. So much of this is about teaching and building and that's what I want to do. I've been here since March and we've had a group that is excited to work hard and they're just the best kids. I couldn't be happier."