Jay-Z and Roc Nation Sports want a Los Angeles judge to KO a lawsuit brought by a boxer who claims negligent management led to his traumatic brain injury.
Lawyers for the music mogul and his company say the suit doesn't belong in Los Angeles County Superior Court because the boxer, Daniel Franco, agreed in his contract that any disputes would be governed by New Jersey law and subject to arbitration.
"Plaintiff cannot unilaterally decide to apply California law when he and Roc Nation Boxing expressly agreed to have the Promoter Agreement governed by New Jersey law," a motion to dismiss the case filed Tuesday argues.
Famed boxing promoter Dino Duva filed a declaration in support of the dismissal motion, claiming Franco was represented by "experienced manager" Ray Chaparro when he signed his deal in 2015.
He said Chaparro "proposed terms, added terms, and deleted terms" during the contract negotiations, so there's no question both sides read and understood the terms.
A hearing on the motion is set for Sept. 20.
Franco filed his lawsuit in May, claiming Jay-Z and Roc Nation should have to pay damages after he suffered a devastating injury following prior injuries that weren't taken seriously.
Franco's paperwork says he was a "promising young boxer" with a record of seven knockouts when he entered his four-year contract with Roc Nation.
He claims he won his first five fights after signing the deal but suffered from the flu before a fight with boxer Christopher Martin on March 23, 2017.
Franco says he tried to get out of the match because his illness meant he wasn't able to properly train and prepare. He claims Roc Nation told him he had to proceed or face "difficulty securing future fights."
Martin won by a technical knockout, and Roc Nation later scheduled Franco for a second fight on May 12, 2017, and a third fight against Jose Haro on June 10, 2017, according to the complaint.
Franco says Roc Nation didn't pursue "appropriate medical clearance" before setting the Haro fight in "an extreme departure" from industry practice.
His lawsuit claims he suffered "two skull fractures and a separate brain bleed that likely occurred in the two fights before the (Haro) match," and that Haro knocked him out in the eighth round of their match.
"The reckless and grossly negligent acts of Roc Nation in scheduling so many fights in such a short amount of time, including when Franco was sick and unable to train, resulted in Franco suffering from a devastating brain hemorrhage," the lawsuit states.
"As a result of traumatic brain injury, Franco still suffers from devastating neurological and cognitive deficits, including difficulty with speech, motor function, ambulation and balance problems," the paperwork alleges.
Franco now takes medication for seizures and must wear a helmet at all times because he is "still missing a piece of his skull," the lawsuit claims.
A lawyer for Franco did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
