Jay-Z and John Fogerty have jumped the sinking ship known as Woodstock 50.
Jay-Z pulled out of his closing act at the three-day event, from Aug. 16-18, on Friday.
The rapper's move was announced without additional details, less than 24 hours after Variety reported John Fogerty backed out of the commemorative festival, hours after Thursday's venue change from Watkins Glen, N.Y., to Columbia, Md.
Fogerty, who performed with Creedence Clearwater Revival at the original Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y., "knows where he will be for the anniversary weekend of Woodstock," a representative told Variety, "At only one site ... at the original one _ the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts."
Performers were only contractually obliged to appear at Woodstock 50 if the festival took place at Watkins Glen International Speedway, as planned, but will be paid regardless.
Woodstock 50's move to Maryland is just the latest blow to the ambitious event, meant to honor its iconic predecessor that also celebrated "peace, love and music." The event, first announced in January, has been troubled for months.
The Black Keys blamed a "scheduling conflict" when they pulled out April 5, after being named in the lineup on March 19, according to Billboard.
On April 29, investor Dentsu Aegis Network, withdrew, when organizers reportedly decreased capacity for the grounds from 100,000 to 75,000. Dentsu was initially told there would be 150,000 attendees, and they backed out of Woodstock 50.
The organizers were not deterred, and vowed to make the festival happen: "It's going to be a blast."
"We have no comment at this time," a representative for Woodstock 50 told the Daily News.
Jay-Z's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
