Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--MOSES LAKE -- Flamenco, jazz, Shakespeare and "Jack and the Beanstalk" will be among the shows scheduled for the Columbia Basin Allied Arts (CBAA) 2019-20 season. The first performance is scheduled for the week of Oct. 7.
This will be the 42nd season for CBAA. Most productions will be in its traditional home at the Wallenstien Theater, but two of the CBAA children's shows will be in local schools.
The season opens with a visit from the Missoula Children's Theater, presenting "Jack and the Beanstalk" during the week of Oct. 7. The company provides the costumes, scenery and two actor-directors; kids audition for the performance on Monday and practice all week for the Saturday performance.
The MCT visit is part of the organization's Green Turtle series for children. So is the visit of the Tears of Joy Theatre, scheduled for the week of Oct. 21. "Legend of the Coyote" will be presented at schools throughout Grant and Adams counties. The company uses puppets and masks to tell the legend of the Coyote, a prominent figure in Northwest Native American culture.
The premiere season opens with "Flamenco Pacifico" Nov. 2. The Portland-based quartet specializes in the classic Spanish sound of guitar and drums, mixed with vocals and dance. Their latest album, "Convivencia," was released in 2017.
Country singer Suzy Bogguss will jazz up the holiday season with "A Swingin' Little Christmas" on Dec. 6. Bogguss has been performing since the late 1980s and is a longtime country star, with multiple awards and a platinum album. She has released two Christmas albums, and her show will include carols, Christmas pop standards and original music.
Allied Arts will host its second annual talent show Jan. 11. Proceeds will go to the Pat Daugherty Children's Fund, which helps pay for the children's program.
The Seattle Shakespeare Company will present "Hamlet" March 6. The company's touring productions are adapted from the Bard's plays, with "Hamlet" set in Mexico during the Day of the Dead festival. The story is performed in English and Spanish.
The last Green Turtle production of the year will be week of March 9, and the Bright Star Theater will be performing in schools around the region. "Upcycled Cinderella" is the story of what happens when the school's janitors have to fill in for some of the actors in the school production of "Cinderella."
The season ends March 20, with the performance of the Spokane Jazz Orchestra. "Rhapsody in Blue: The Music of George Gershwin" will showcase the work of one of the greatest contributors to the Great American Songbook. Vocalist Jody Graves is an associate professor at Eastern Washington University.
