Jean R. Sackenreuter
July 10, 1927 - August 1, 2019
Jean Sackenreuter passed away peacefully, on August 1, 2019, in Chelan, WA. Jean Cook was born on July 10, 1927, in Bellingham, WA, to Henry and Effie Cook. She graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1945. Jean married Clair Sackenreuter on May 4, 1946, and they had three children, Rick, Steve, and Karla. Jean and Clair celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in May of 2013. Clair passed away peacefully on June 3, 2013.
Jean worked at Beebe Orchard Company as an apple sorter for many years. She was an active member of the Chelan Methodist Church. As a cub scout leader, she helped mentor many local boys and provided wonderful leadership. She loved gardening and tending to her beautiful rose garden. Upon Clair's retirement, he and Jean moved from the hatchery to Chelan, where they lived comfortably in their home. They traveled extensively with their RV trailer and spent wonderful times with their family and friends. It was always fun for them to run away to be snowbirds in California, Arizona and other southern states each winter. They also enjoyed trips to Yellowstone National Park, Banff/Lake Louise Canada, the Texas Panhandle, and fishing in Canada. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Jean always had a smile on her face and a warm greeting for everyone. Jean also provided unconditional love and support to her family.
Jean is survived by her children: Rick Sackenreuter, of Chelan, WA, Steve (Linda) Sackenreuter of Woodinville, WA, and Karla Sackenreuter of Chelan, WA; along with three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Many thanks and love to all her friends and the staff at Heritage Heights who helped celebrate and care for Jean since October 2011. We also want to thank the Lake Chelan Community Hospital staff for providing excellent care for Jean. Memorials may be made to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, P.O. Box 908, Chelan, WA, 98816 or Heritage Heights, 505 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, WA, 98816.
No public services will be held. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel Chelan, WA.