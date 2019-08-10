NEW YORK _ Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender jailed for targeting underage girls as young as 14, died early Saturday after he was found hanging inside a Manhattan prison cell, authorities said.
The 66-year-old Epstein was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital shortly after he was discovered around 6:30 a.m. inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, officials said. The FDNY answered a call at 6:39 a.m. reporting Epstein was in cardiac arrest, and rushed him to the medical facility about a half-mile south.
"Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff," read a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. "Staff requested Emergency Medical Services and life-saving efforts continued."
The FBI and the federal Inspector General each launched immediate investigations into the accused sex trafficker's shocking death.
"I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early (Saturday) from an apparent suicide while in federal custody," said U.S. Attorney General William Barr. "Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered."
Last month, Epstein was discovered on the floor of his cell with bruises on his neck in a failed suicide try and was briefly placed under a suicide watch after the botched attempt, according to a source. The reasons for lifting the restrictions, where inmates wear a hospital-style gown and are monitored around the clock, were unknown to the source.
The deep-pocketed Epstein counted former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump among his coterie of well-known friends and associates.
An autopsy was slated to determine the exact cause of death, a spokeswoman for the city's Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday.
"I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won't have to face his survivors of his abuse in court," said Jennifer Araoz, who accused the financier of raping her when she was 15. "We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crime he committed, the pain and trauma he caused so many people."
A call to his attorney was not immediately returned. A spokesman for the Southern District of New York, where Epstein was under indictment, declined to comment. The financier was expected to go to trial on sex trafficking charges next year for bringing the young girls to his homes on the Upper East Side and Palm Beach, Fla., officials said.
Epstein's death comes a day after a trove of documents was released in his case. Those named in the revealing papers included Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, Britain's Prince Andrew and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.
The suicide prompted almost immediate speculation regarding Epstein's decision to kill himself rather than face a federal trial.
"The fact that Epstein took his own life within 24 hours of the unsealing of detailed and devastating documents and exhibits ... is no coincidence." read a statement from attorney Sigrid McCawley, who represents alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. "We are hopeful that the government will continue to investigate, and will focus on those who participated (in) and facilitated Epstein's horrifying sex-trafficking scheme."
Giuffre has accused Epstein of turning her into his "sex slave" when she was just 16.
Last month's arrest of Epstein led to investigations into the alleged mishandling of his 2008 prosecution in Florida on similar charges. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned after coming under fire for overseeing that sweetheart deal for Epstein when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.
Last month, Epstein tried to hang himself in his cell, officials said. His bunkmate _ former cop Nicholas Tartaglione, who is facing quadruple murder charges _ told authorities he found Epstein unconscious, alerted correction officers and possibly saved his life, a source told the New York Daily News at the time.
Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking, was shocked last month when a judge declined to let him post bail and return to his $77 million Upper East Side mansion.
(EDITORS: STORY CAN END HERE)
The suicide represents a disastrous breakdown in security measures at MCC.
After last month's attempt, Epstein's cellmate said they were being held in dreadful conditions with no daylight, and there were rats and insects.
When authorities announced Epstein's arrest, they vowed that he would face justice and called on his victims to contact authorities. Questions about how the suicide happened on the jail's watch were already mounting.
"We need answers," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Saturday morning. "Lots of them."
___
(Rocco Parascandola contributed to this report.)
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):