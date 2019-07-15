NEW YORK _ Accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein kept a fake passport issued by a foreign country in the name of another person in a safe, along with a piles of cash and dozens of diamonds, a prosecutor revealed Monday during a hearing on whether the sex offender should be granted bail.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the feds had learned of the contents of the safe hours before the hearing in Manhattan Federal Court. He cited the passport issued in the 1980s, which listed a residence in Saudi Arabia, as another example of why Epstein should remain locked up while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.
"The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country," Rossmiller said.
It has a picture of Epstein, but, he added, "it has a name that is not Jeffrey Epstein."
Judge Richard Berman said he would issue a ruling whether to grant Epstein bail on Thursday.
Epstein was charged last week with conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carry a maximum of 45 years in prison. The 66-year-old financier has pleaded not guilty.
Epstein's attorneys have called the new case "a redo" of old allegations that resulted in a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida. As part of that deal, Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to two state prostitution charges, registered as a sex offender and settled claims brought by dozens of accusers.
Prosecutors argue that Epstein, 66, is a flight risk and should be kept in jail while awaiting trial.
They estimate he's worth over $500 million and could use his vast wealth to flee.
Many of Epstein's alleged victims also oppose him receiving bail because they fear he would harass them as the case proceeds, according to papers filed by prosecutors.
Last week the government charged that Epstein had paid $350,000 to two alleged accomplices in his underage sex trafficking scheme, just as the Miami Herald was publishing an investigative series that renewed scrutiny of his case.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):