Jennifer Brandt is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 4. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Joel Martin and incumbent Michele Sandberg.
Why are you running for school board?
This past year has taught me that we need leadership on our school board. We need school board directors that listen to the parents and community they serve and who are proactive in finding solutions. The perspective I will bring to the board is based on my education and experience. I will help the school board come up with data driven decisions to make sure everyone’s children have the opportunity to be successful. The school board must make plans now on how we are going to recover from the pandemic, how to engage and listen to parents and all constituents and increase academic achievement for all students. I have two children in the Wenatchee School District and I want to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to be successful so they can reach their maximum potential.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
The key issues are pandemic recovery, leadership, communications, academic performance and Critical Race Theory. Isolation, lack of face to face interaction and limited classroom time led to learning loss, mental health issues and loss of IEP services for our students. The lack of transparency and leadership by the WSD has started to erode the public's trust. Decisions related to remote, hybrid or full time schedules last year were made without considering parent feedback and left many parents feeling frustrated. We need to get back to focusing on improving academic achievement for all students which truly equips students to overcome social justice barriers. A focus on social justice issues using CRT or its philosophies have no place in our classrooms. As a community, we should be able to agree that no indoctrination within our public schools is acceptable.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
The biggest lessons learned are that kids need to be in school and we need a proactive school board that helps our kids be successful. Our community has seen a large spike in mental health issues in our kids. Anxiety, depression, and attempted suicide numbers have increased significantly since our kids have been out of school. We need a school board that will work with the experts in our community to develop best practices and provide training to our teachers on how to best support our kids as they return to school. We need to provide support to our teachers and parents as we work to transition our kids back to full time in person school.
Another important lesson we learned is that transparency and communication are vitally important and parent feedback and input need to be valued when making decisions about our kids.