NEW YORK _ Joe Douglas started to remake the Jets by moving on from four more of Mike Maccagnan's draft picks during roster cutdowns to set his initial 53-man roster on Saturday.
The Jets cut rookie third-round pick Jachai Polite, second-year running back Eli McGuire, veteran wide receiver Charone Peake and traded second-year cornerback Parry Nickerson to the Seahawks for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.
Remember, Adam Gase dealt former first-round pick Darron Lee to the Chiefs for a late-round pick hours after Maccagnan was fired in May.
Maccagnan leaves behind a spotty record in five drafts. Although he might have found the Holy Grail in Sam Darnold, there were plenty of misses in his tenure. In all, only 16 of Maccagnan's 34 picks are still on the team. The Jets have nine projected starters (if you include Quinnen Williams) from the former general manager's drafts.
Douglas has made it clear that he'll be active on the waiver wire. Teams have until Sunday at noon to put in waiver claims for players cut loose by other teams.
The Jets will be on a hunt for cornerbacks after cutting Alex Brown, Tevaughn Campbell, Marcus Cooper and Mark Myers on Saturday. They could also be in the market for a wide receiver, running back, returner, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, and linebacker. In other words, Douglas could be adding a lot more players before the weekend is over.
