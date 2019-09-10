NEW YORK _ The Jets signed Sam Ficken after the short-lived Kaare Vedvik experiment blew up in their face.
The Jets worked out five kickers on Tuesday before settling on Ficken to replace Vedvik.
Greg Joseph, Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo and Tristan Vizcaino also had tryouts two days after Vedvik missed a PAT and 45-yard field goal in his Jets debut in a season-opening loss to the Bills, according to sources.
Ficken, who was waived by the Packers during final cuts, made his lone field-goal attempt (41 yarder) and all five PATs for Green Bay in the preseason. He kicked two games for the Rams last season while Pro Bowler Greg Zuerlein was hurt. He is 3 for 6 on field goals and 14 for 15 on PATs in four career games with the Rams (in 2017 and 2018). He's also spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs and Seahawks.
Ficken will be the fourth kicker since Gase and former GM Mike Maccagnan let Pro Bowler Jason Myers walk in free agency.
Gase was fuming at Vedvik after his Week 1 flop, according to sources.
"I'm always going to have confidence in any kicker that we have in here," Gase said Monday. "That's what the personnel guys get hired to do. They get hired to make those type of decisions. My job is to do everything I can to help the guys that we have on the roster."
The Jets better hope the fourth time is a charm.
