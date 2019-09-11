Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--Jill Biden, a college professor and former second lady of the United States, is scheduled to stump in Spokane on behalf of her husband later this month.
Details about the fundraising appearance Sept. 29 are scant, but a notice from Joe Biden's presidential campaign was posted Monday by David Green, vice chairman of the Washington State Democratic Party, to Facebook. Green, as a party official, is neutral on the current 20-person race for the party's bid against President Donald Trump in 2020, but said he posted the notice to make local Democrats aware of their opportunities to get involved.
"I want to make sure people in Eastern Washington know what's going on," Green said Tuesday.
Jill Biden's appearance at a fundraiser appears to be the first foray into Spokane for the 2020 Democratic hopefuls, among whom Joe Biden has consistently polled near the top, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. All three will appear on a CNN stage, along with seven other candidates who have posted qualifying performances in national polls and amassed enough donors, on Thursday evening in Houston.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dropped out of the presidential race late last month.
Jill Biden married the former senator from Delaware in 1977. While her husband served under President Barack Obama, Biden kept her job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. She has been active in fundraising efforts to combat breast cancer and to provide books to low-income children.
Appearances by spouses are common on the campaign trail, including in 2016, when former President Bill Clinton appeared at Spokane Falls Community College on behalf of his wife, Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee. Michelle Obama appeared at the Fox Theater in February 2008 on behalf of her husband.
Despite his high profile and lead in many national polls, Biden is trailing his closest competitors in fundraising, according to the latest federal campaign finance reports compiled by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics. Sanders has raised $46.5 million in support of his campaign. Warren's total is $36.1 million. Biden, who announced his candidacy later than the other two, has raised $24.1 million.
The state Democratic Party will select its delegates to the national convention by means of a primary for the first time in 2020, after officials voted in April to move away from the precinct caucus system. Votes will be tallied March 10.