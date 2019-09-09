There was a time when Miami Heat players weren't allowed to wear headbands.
LeBron James put an end of that policy, after players such as Jermaine O'Neal and Erick Dampier previously softened Pat Riley's ban.
But now there is an even higher authority than the Heat's president when it comes to dictating fashion statements, with the league latest dictum to limit the fashion statements of offseason free-agent arrival Jimmy Butler.
After Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott revealed on his Twitter account over the weekend that the NBA was banning on Ninja-style head ties, ESPN confirmed the NBA's revision in a series of tweets Monday.
Butler had worn the Ninja-style head tie last season with the 76ers, with Scott, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jarrett Allen, Wesley Matthews, Jrue Holiday, Montrzel Harrell and Mo Harkless among others who turned to the sweat-control fashion statement.
According to a statement from NBA spokesman Mike Bass to ESPN, "The ninja-style headwear is not part of the NBA uniform and hasn't been through the league approval process. Teams have raised concerns regarding safety and consistency of size, length and how they are tied which requires a thorough review before consideration of any rule change.
"When some players began wearing them last season, we didn't want to cause a disruption by intervening midseason, but we notified our teams in May that they would not be part of this season's uniforms."
Butler has also played with a headband as well as without one during his career.
The Heat initially had a policy than banned headwear after Riley's arrival as coach and team president in 1995.
