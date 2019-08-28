DEL MAR, Calif. _ There are trainers and backstretch workers at the Del Mar racetrack who at the outset of the summer meeting had no idea who Ferrin Peterson was.
The 27-year-old jockey showed up before sunrise on the first morning of workouts in mid-July, with her blond hair pulled up in a tight bun under a black riding helmet with large gold stars. Slight of frame at 5-feet-4 and 110 pounds, Peterson looked like any rider as she moved from barn to barn trying to cajole trainers into giving her mounts.
In the six weeks since, many people here have come to know and marvel at Ferrin's story, and while in the past some didn't show her much respect by calling her "Blondie," there is a new nickname going around that is much more in line with Peterson's achievements: "Doc."
As Peterson was boosted by trainer Marcelo Polanco onto her mount, Discrete Stevie B, for Thursday's third race at Del Mar, a man near the paddock turned to the woman standing next to him and said, "This girl is a veterinarian."
Her jaw dropped. "No way!" she said.
It's true. In May, after four years of undergraduate work and another four years at UC Davis, Peterson received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM).
Thus, she is Dr. Ferrin Peterson, and she likely is making modern horse racing history as the first person who could ride a horse one day and operate on it the next.
Not that Peterson has any plans to pull off the double.
"Trainers say to me, 'Why don't you be a vet right now? You could make a lot of money,' " Peterson said in an interview. "I don't have expensive tastes and I'm just happy to do what I'm passionate about."
Jockeys come from all walks of life and some from backgrounds of extreme poverty. Peterson was a middle-class kid growing up in Roseville who had her own modestly priced Arabian horse.
Still, arguably, few have toiled harder to be a professional rider.
Before her final year of vet school in 2018-19, Peterson got her jockey's license, and during the demanding clinical year at the UC Davis hospital, she worked 12-hour shifts around her riding and racing.
On one dizzying weekend, Peterson recalled that she: worked 12 hours, contributing to treatments on a goat and pig; got off at 4 a.m. and slept in her car for an hour; drove the hour to Golden Gate to breeze one horse; drove back to the hospital to check on the goat and pig; went back to the track to ride in a race; returned to the hospital for another 12-hour shift; followed by a morning breeze; followed by an afternoon race.
"I remember being so hungry, so tired, and I was like, 'Is this worth it?' " Peterson said, laughing at the thought of it. "It seems like I have this glamorous life as a jockey, and this is horrible!"
Being a jockey, though, was her dream since she was a kid, though her parents, who weren't racing people, discouraged it. And though she didn't see a live horse race until she was in college, the idea of being a jockey never left.
"We thought she outgrew it," Connie Peterson, Ferrin's mom, said. "When she decided to go to vet school, it was like, 'OK, she's going to do something more that's on the ground.' "
The parents could have expected that might change. Her mother describes Peterson _ the youngest of three girls in the family _ as easy-going, except when she is focused on a goal.
"Then she's like a bird, pecking and pecking away," she said.
Connie Peterson recalled once being on a city tour in Vancouver and learning about how a skyscraper was made earthquake-proof by the structural integrity you couldn't see.
"I told my husband that it kind of reminds me of Ferrin," she said. "She's not an aggressive person who's going to punch you in the face, but she's got an iron core."
Ferrin Peterson has needed all of that will to become a jockey.
Some people up north discouraged her about coming to Del Mar this summer. They said she'd be better off trying tracks on the East Coast or Canada where there are more "girl" riders.
"People said, 'You should be a big fish in a small pond,' " Peterson said. "No, I want to surround myself by the greatest and have a chance to improve. If I don't make it, I can say I gave it my all.
"I can already tell my riding has improved even with having fewer mounts here."
Being at Del Mar has allowed her to be mentored by former jockey Patrick Valenzuela and get advice from Hall of Famers Mike Smith and Victor Espinoza. Last week, Peterson visited the Carlsbad home of famed female jockey Julie Krone, who broke down Peterson's riding film and put her through her paces on the Equicizer mechanical horse in Krone's living room.
"To sit casually and listen to somebody you've idolized is pretty amazing," Peterson said.
She knows that she still has much work to do rise to the level of her competition at Del Mar.
In the first six weeks of the meet that ended Sunday, Peterson rode in 14 races for a handful of trainers who are not household names. She has yet to win while getting only one horse, Discrete Stevie B, into the money with a third-place result.
"She needs more horses and she'll be OK," Polanco said. "It's not easy when you come from another place. But she's working very hard. She shows up every morning. She's getting on horses and now she's starting to get more business."
Polanco has been among the trainers to give Peterson her first opportunities in Southern California. They combined for the jockey's first victory in the Southland when she put Royal Seeker in front in a claiming race at Los Alamitos on July 6. Six days later, the jockey and horse scored again.
Peterson hoped the wins would get her a little name recognition once she got to Del Mar, but, she said, "The summer has been good, but tough."
She's served as her own agent, which saves her 25 percent commission off earnings, but she also has to constantly scour the barns looking for work. Rejection comes more often than not and being a woman doesn't help.
"It's very frustrating," Peterson said. "There are certainly times when I know I'm not getting mounts from a certain trainer because I'm a girl. I still hear people say that I can't ride, or that I'm weak. But I don't think they've probably ever seen me ride a horse. I just know there is an automatic stigma against me."
She brushes off concerns about her athletic ability. In high school and junior college, Peterson said she reached state championship meets in the pole vault. She was a traveling vaulter on the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo track team.
"I felt more pressure in the pole vault than I do riding," Peterson said.
Peterson said she has worked at staying low and strong in the irons through the wire. She also contends that she brings "gentle hands" in managing her ride, and she does particularly well with "nervous" horses.
"I think of it as a partnership," she said. "I'm trying to be the best passenger I can be."
Peterson said she believes her veterinary training comes into play in how she analyzes a horse's biomechanics and how she might contribute to the improvement of that when she rides. She is working with a specialist in Rancho Santa Fe who trains young horses to run in a more balanced way.
It is both that love and curiosity of horses that pushed Dr. Ferrin to blend both her worlds.
"I'm 100 percent into riding. This is where I want to focus my time and energy," she said. "But good horsemanship is good horsemanship. The more I learn about horses, the better vet I'll be, and the better I am as a vet, the better I will be on their backs."
