CHICAGO _ White Sox manager Rick Renteria and bench coach Joe McEwing discussed lineups for the Angels series during the flight home Thursday from Cleveland.
"He said, 'If you feel something different, or the availability of certain guys (changes), then we can make any adjustments we need to make,' " McEwing said.
McEwing served as manager for the three games against the Angels after Renteria underwent surgery Friday to repair the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
Renteria is likely to return Tuesday, when the Sox begin a three-game series against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
McEwing took a lot away from the weekend.
"You learn every single day," McEwing said Sunday. "If we ever stop learning, we're in the wrong business or wrong profession. Just daily conversations with players and with (pitching coach Don Cooper) going over pitching throughout the game. And just (to) be able to foresee a game plan ... how it's going to play out in a winning situation (or) if we're down (or) if it's a tight game.
"All of that is very important and I continue to learn and see different ideas about how to do things. You're constantly bouncing scenarios (and) situations off of all of our coaches, whether it's pinch-hitting, stealing a base (or) hit-and-running."
One of McEwing's biggest decisions came Sunday, when he kept pitcher Dylan Cease in the game with one out and the bases loaded in the second inning. Cease had already walked five in 1? innings and was facing the heart of the Angels lineup.
"When I went out (for a mound visit), I said, 'What do you got?' (and) he goes, 'I got this, I got this,' " McEwing said. "I said, 'All right, take care of it.' "
Cease did, retiring Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols without allowing a run. The Sox went on to win 5-1 to avoid getting swept in the series.
This is McEwing's 12th season in the Sox organization and his third as bench coach under Renteria.
He managed the Sox last season when Renteria attended his mother's funeral April 27-28 and after Renteria experienced lightheadedness Aug. 20-23, going 4-3.
McEwing played nine years in the majors. He became the hitting coach at Triple-A Charlotte in 2008 and managed for two years at Class A Winston Salem before returning to Charlotte as manager.
He joined the Sox staff as third base coach in 2012 and became the bench coach in 2017.
"He's been off the charts," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "We work every day on infield. He's a heck of a person, a great person outside of baseball. ... He gets us."
McEwing said the weekend was "not about me, it's about us." And he sees a group growing together for the future.
"It's still not a finished product, and every single individual we have here is going to continue to grow and get better," McEwing said. "You see the progression they have made in the last two years to where they're at now and where we envision them to be at the end of it. They're maturing, they're becoming leaders, they're becoming teammates.
"What Ricky and the whole organization has wanted is everyone pulling in the right direction, and I believe we're there. You can see them coming together, messing around together, going to dinner on the road. It's proving to be something that's very, very promising."
