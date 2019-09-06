Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--John I. Haas announced Thursday that it has made a strategic investment in Yakima Valley Hops, a Yakima-based direct-to-customer hop supplier.
Under the new partnership, Yakima Valley Hops now has access to John I. Haas' portfolio of hops and hop products, including its Citra, Mosaic and Sabro varieties. For John I. Haas, the partnership gives it access to Yakima Valley Hops' online distribution channel to home brewers and small craft brewers.
Yakima Valley Hops co-owners Jeff Perkins and John Snyder started the business in 2012 to help home brewers better source hops. It now sells to more than 40,000 home brewers and small craft breweries nationwide via its online store at YakimaValleyHops.com and SpotHops.com, which is aimed at craft brewers.
John I. Haas, which is part of the Barth-Haas Group, runs a processing facility, innovation center and research brewery in Yakima
