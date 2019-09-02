Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--For weeks, Dan Hughes has prodded the Storm to rediscover the desperation and edge that's needed if the defending WNBA champions are going to make a run in the playoffs.
Too often, Seattle has played passive and uninspiring basketball during a recent downturn in which it was 3-7 in the previous 10 games, including four losses in the five outings before facing the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.
In a stunning reversal, the Storm delivered one of its best performances of the year to claim a 92-75 victory over Atlanta and snap a two-game skid in the regular-season home finale at Alaska Airlines Arena.
"I thought we played with a sense of urgency and I think it showed just in the crispness of the things that we did," Hughes said. "We got back to causing turnovers and offensively I thought the ball moved well. We really played to the paint and I think it was very profitable for us.
"We had a definite sense of urgency that I hadn't seen the last couple of games. In a lot of ways, we're learning how to play in these big games."
Hughes was speaking in general about the Storm, but his postgame comments could have been directed at point guard Jordin Canada.
The second-year veteran, who is starting in place of injured star Sue Bird, had her fingerprints on every part of the victory.
"It's one of my best games," Canada said after finishing with a career-high 21 points to go along with eight assists and five steals. "I wouldn't say it was my best game, but it's probably one of my best."
With Canada leading the defense, the Storm forced 18 turnovers that resulted in 27 points.
"It all started on the defensive end for us tonight," said Canada, who leads the WNBA with a 2.3 steals average. "Just being aggressive and that's how we win games with our defense. We outwork people and we had to get back to that."
Canada, who converted 10 of 16 shots, turned steals into breakaway layups while reigniting a dormant offense that averaged 65.3 points in its last four defeats.
"We're at our best when we're moving the ball," Canada said. "The last two games we were kind of stagnant, playing one-on-one offensively and we weren't really playing together as a team. We know when we're moving the ball and flowing and playing with pace, then that's our best basketball."
Alysha Clark had 16 points and eight rebounds while Natasha Howard finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Jewell Loyd added 11 points for Seattle, which scored its second most points of the season.
"We executed and scored," Hughes said. "It was one of our better offensive games."
The Storm, which led 28-16 after the first quarter and 53-36 at halftime, comfortably controlled the game until the fourth.
Atlanta used an 18-6 run to cut Seattle's 16-point lead (71-55) to four (77-73) after an Alex Bentley three-pointer with 4:29 left.
Seattle responded with a dominant 15-2 run to close the game and didn't allow the Dream a field goal the rest of the way. Atlanta committed three turnovers and was 0-for-2 shooting on its final seven offensive trips.
"It was just refocus and lock back in on the defensive end because for us that's where it started," Clark said. "They were getting easy shots at the rim and we had to tighten back up on defense because when we're aggressive defensively and we're making them make quick decisions, then that plays in our favor."
Hughes said Canada, who scored seven of the final 15 points for the Storm, is starting to understand her role as a catalyst and playmaker.
"I saw different people realizing this is a time that they've got to step up," Hughes said. "Whether we missed or made the shot, you got to first want to step up. ... We had more players wanting to step up in that moment. And that's defining us, too."
Atlanta (7-24) received 15 points from Renee Montgomery and Monique Billings while Bentley had 14 and Tiffany Hayes 10.
The capacity crowd of 9,000 left wondering if Seattle would play another home game.
With a week remaining in the regular season, the Storm (16-15) has secured a postseason berth and holds the No. 7 playoff seed.
Minnesota (17-15) is in sixth place with a half-game lead over Seattle and would host the Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs if the standings remain the same.
Seattle plays its final three games on the road, including trips to Phoenix, Los Angeles and Dallas.
"This road trip is actually a great opportunity for us to find if we've arrived," Hughes said. "To do damage in the playoffs, we've got to do damage on this road trip. I really believe that. So the journey is going to teach us all that we need to know."
NOTE: -- After 14 years, Storm PA announcer Matt Pittman is leaving for the same role with the Golden State Warriors.