CHICAGO _ Jose Abreu homered and drove in four runs Saturday night, but the White Sox fell to the Angels, 8-7, in front of 25,230 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Abreu hit a three-run homer in the seventh to bring the Sox within a run. It was his 30th homer of the season, the fourth time he has reached the mark in his career. Abreu has a career-high 111 RBIs, surpassing his 2014 total of 107.
Tim Anderson went 2 for 5 with an RBI and scored twice for the Sox, who have lost 10 of 12. Anderson entered Saturday leading the American League with a .333 average.
Yoan Moncada singled three times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to lead the Angels. He hit a two-run double in the first and a three-run homer in the third. The Angels scored five runs in the inning to build a 7-2 lead.
Sox starter Dylan Covey allowed seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He has allowed at least five runs in each of his four second-half starts.
Ohtani singled in the fourth. He had two chances at completing the cycle but lined out in the sixth and struck out in the eighth.
